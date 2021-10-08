Quebec Cops Harass Rebel, Fight The Fines Victory in NS

Welcome to Rebel Roundup, ladies and gentlemen — and the rest of you — in which we look back at some of the very best commentaries of the week by your favourite Rebels. I’m your host, David Menzies.

Our Quebec-based reporter, Alexa Lavoie, was harassed by security guards for — shockers! — filming on the grounds of the National Assembly in Quebec City. All of which strengthens Alexa’s thesis that current Quebec Premier Francois Legault really does resemble former Quebec Premier Maurice Duplessis when it comes to the bully factor. Alexa will join me to make sense of it all.

And we have notched yet another success on the Fight the Fines front. This time, our legal team saved Brian Landru of Stellarton, Nova Scotia, from having to pay a $1,000 ticket that he received simply for doing some grocery shopping at the local Sobeys. Sheila Gunn Reid has all the details.

And letters, we get your letters, we get ’em every minute of every day. And you had plenty to say about Ontario MPP Rick Nicholls, who was first kicked out of caucus for not getting vax’d, and then coerced into giving up his deputy speaker gig at Queen’s Park because his unvax’d status was offensive to the NDP. And oh, Mr. Nicholls has some interesting things to say about Kory Teneycke of Rubicon Strategy Inc. — a man who: A) represents Big Pharma clients such as Pfizer and AstraZeneca, and B) has the ear of Premier Doug Ford. How does that saying go again? Oh yeah: follow the money.

Those are your Rebels, now let’s round ‘em up...