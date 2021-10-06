Quebec cops kick Rebel News off National Assembly grounds

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

In the course of reporting at the National Assembly of Quebec, I was interrupted by two security officers who followed me, since I brought Rebel News’ No Vax Passport petition to the parliamentary mail office. That disturbed me during my report, and as you can see, I wasn’t happy.

Why are people afraid of Rebel News? Maybe you will understand after listening to the story in my report about Maurice Duplessis, who acted similarly to current Premier Francois Legault, but against Jehovah’s witnesses.

Duplessis was a Canadian lawyer and politician who served as the 16th premier of Quebec. Towards the end of 1944, Jehovah’s Witnesses embarked on a massive door-to-door operation to distribute their newspaper. The clergy, supported by the Unionist government of Duplessis, denounced this campaign and encouraged the arrests of church members, which were carried out between 1944 and 1946.

More than 400 Jehovah’s Witnesses were accused of sedition and were arrested in Montreal during this period of time. When we take a closer look at Quebec’s current premier, Francois Legault, it would seem that this same story is repeating itself. But this time, unvaccinated individuals are playing the role of the Jehovah’s Witnesses.