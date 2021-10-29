Trudeau's Carbon Footprint, Subway QR Codes

Welcome to Rebel Roundup, ladies and gentlemen — and the rest of you — in which we look back at some of the very best commentaries of the week by your favourite Rebels. I’m your host, David Menzies.

Well, another climate catastrophe conference kicks off on Sunday in Glasgow, Scotland. And hoot, man! Check out who’s flying all over Europe telling others to reduce their carbon footprints while he ramps up his own emissions? Yes, that would be none other than Justin Trudeau. Sheila Gunn Reid shall try to explain the hypocrisy of a Prime Minister who preaches “do as I say, not as I do” when it comes to climate change.

And say, when you go to a restaurant to pick up some takeout grub, you certainly don’t expect to get grilled about your vaccination status, right? But such was the case at a Quebec Subway franchise. And if you didn’t have your papers or QR codes, then no soup — and no sandwich — for you! Alexa Lavoie will try to make sense of it all.

And letters, we get your letters, we get ’em every minute of every day. And you had plenty to say regarding my interview with Toronto Police Detective-Constable Adrienne Gilvesy. She’s now under investigation herself by the Toronto police. Her alleged crime? She spoke at a freedom rally last month out of uniform and on her own time – and she might even face dismissal for doing so. Hey, whatever happened to freedom of speech and expression?

Those are your Rebels, now let’s round ‘em up...