Trudeau going to Glasgow for high profile virtue signalling event

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is headed to the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow at the end of the month. It's all part of a European junket that will begin in the Netherlands for a meeting with his Dutch counterpart before he jets off to Rome for the G20. The Canadian Lampoon's European Vacation culminates with two days of high profile virtue signalling at the annual UN summit of control freaks and climate hypochondriacs.

According to the PMO:



The Prime Minister will travel to The Hague, the Netherlands on October 29, 2021 where he will meet with Prime Minister Mark Rutte and other Dutch representatives to discuss both countries’ shared priorities and further the strong ties between Canada and the Netherlands. The Prime Minister will then travel to Rome, Italy from October 30 to 31, 2021 to attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit. The Prime Minister will highlight Canada’s contributions to the global COVID-19 pandemic response and economic recovery, including support for low- and middle-income countries. He will also highlight Canada’s ambitious actions to cut pollution while creating new middle class jobs and accelerating the transition to clean energy. Following the G20 Leaders’ Summit, Prime Minister Trudeau will travel to Glasgow, United Kingdom from November 1 to 2, 2021 to participate in COP26. At COP26, the Prime Minister will work with other leaders to accelerate global climate action to reduce pollution and meet targets outlined in the Paris Agreement, while creating economic growth for everyone. At the Conference, he will also highlight Canada’s leadership in the fight against climate change. This includes setting a strengthened 2030 emissions reduction target, putting a price on pollution, passing legislation to require net-zero emissions by 2050, and doubling Canada’s financial contribution to support climate action in developing countries.

Sounds expensive, but also hypocritical — and not just for the obvious reason of having thousands of climate change activists take an airborne armada of jets to Scotland to fight the CO2 emissions of your practical and safe SUV.

Canadians visiting their families was deemed unnecessary while Trudeau blowing our money making promises to give away more in front of an international audience was.

Former health minsiter Patty Hajdu advised all Canadians against unnecessary travel just before Canuck Thanksgiving, telling CTV News West Block host Mercedes Stephenson: