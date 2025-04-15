REBEL ROUNDUP | Poilievre on defunding CBC, Carney on climate change, PPC candidate's bank frozen

About this Episode

Hosted by: Tamara Ugolini and Lise Merle

Today, we're looking at Pierre Poilievre reiterating his commitment to defund the CBC, while keeping the French-language Radio-Canada, and forcing the state broadcaster to compete with other outlets.

Plus, Mark Carney admitted the Liberals' flagship carbon tax policy actually contributed very little to reductions in emissions — so why has the party spent the last 10 years forcing the punitive tax on Canadian consumers?

And finally, Meghan Murphy, an outspoken activist opposing radical gender ideology, announced she was running as a candidate for the People's Party of Canada, only to then have her bank account frozen.

