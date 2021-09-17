Vaxx'd and Unvaxx'd Rally For Freedom, Alberta's COVID Mandates

Welcome to Rebel Roundup, ladies and gentlemen — and the rest of you — in which we look back at some of the very best commentaries of the week by your favourite Rebels. I’m your host, David Menzies.

OK, we have now reached a whole new level of stupidity when it comes to the vaccination file. Namely, an Alberta Health Services I.T. worker — who works from home, alone — is being coerced into getting the COVID-19 jabs. But why? Sheila Gunn Reid has all the zany details.

And letters, we get your letters, we get ’em every minute of every day. And you had plenty to say about my coverage of the protest by healthcare workers and their allies outside Toronto General Hospital on Monday. Yes, the mainstream media completely lied about what took place that day. And hey, why were members of Antifa there? Gee, Premier Ford and Mayor Tory, are these creeps your new friends now?

Those are your Rebels, now let's round 'em up...