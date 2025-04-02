REBEL ROUNDUP | Smith on Alberta independence, Carney copies Conservatives, Poilievre's tariff plan

About this Episode

Hosted by: Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle

Today, we're looking at Premier Danielle Smith weighing in on the topic of Albertan independence as a recent push for the province to separate has been picking up more support.

Plus, Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet accused Prime Minister Mark Carney of copying the Conservatives policies, a talking point that has been circulating in political circles following the Liberals shifts on several policies, including the party's flagship carbon tax.

And finally, with U.S. President Donald Trump declaring April 2 “Liberation Day” as he prepares to unveil a sweeping set of tariffs on international goods, Pierre Poilievre has pledged a Conservative government would reinvest money collected from tariffs into modernizing and expanding Canada's military.

Watch live video broadcast of Rebel Roundup right here on RebelNews.com or on Rumble and YouTube. Tune in every weekday at 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. MT).