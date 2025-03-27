REBEL ROUNDUP | Trump's auto tariffs, Poilievre's plan to respond, Smith takes on Carney

About this Episode

Hosted by: Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini

Today, we're looking at President Donald Trump's announcement of tariffs on all vehicles not made in the United States and how countries around the world are responding to the decision.

Plus, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre released his plan to respond to American tariffs and support Canada's workers and industries.

And finally, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith blasted Prime Minister Mark Carney over the Liberals' criticism of her efforts to negotiate with the U.S. and avoid tariffs.

