Rebel News UK: Top Five 2022

2022 has been a busy year for the Rebel News team and the UK bureau has been flat out covering stories that matter to you. From the migrant crisis to the death of the Queen, the Rebel News UK team have been there to bring you the latest.

In this festive Rebel News video, UK reporter Callum Smiles tells his top five moments of the year.

Callum joined the Rebel News UK team in September 2022 and has gone on to cover a wide variety of topics. Several of his reports for MigrantReports.co.uk have gone viral across multiple platforms and have impacted the UK’s national discourse.

To see all of Callum’s reports and more head over to UKReporters.co.uk.