Rebels on the ground in Maui: ‘These people need help’

On day three of Rebel News’ coverage of the devastating Hawaii fires, we heard from Lahaina residents how overlooked they have felt by the country’s leaders throughout the crisis.

  • By Rebel News
  • August 19, 2023
  • News Analysis
Rebel News
Ezra Levant, Alexa Lavoie and Lincoln Jay travelled to Maui to find answers about the wildfires ravaging the island, and to amplify the voices of the people who live there that the mainstream media are choosing to ignore.

Rebel News is also crowdfunding donations for the Honokowai Ohana Relief Centre. 100% of these proceeds will go to disaster relief efforts and rebuilding the local community. Any surplus funds will be spent on children in the neighbouring communities. Visit HonokowaiRelief.com to donate to the Honokowai Ohana Relief Centre.

Follow along on this page for today’s on-the-ground coverage:

If you value our unique, independent reporting, then please chip in at TheTruthAboutMaui.com to help cover the cost of our economy-class airfare, shared Airbnb accommodations, taxis and meals while we’re on the road.

