Rebels on the ground in Maui: ‘These people need help’

Rebel News

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Ezra Levant, Alexa Lavoie and Lincoln Jay travelled to Maui to find answers about the wildfires ravaging the island, and to amplify the voices of the people who live there that the mainstream media are choosing to ignore.

Rebel News is also crowdfunding donations for the Honokowai Ohana Relief Centre. 100% of these proceeds will go to disaster relief efforts and rebuilding the local community. Any surplus funds will be spent on children in the neighbouring communities. Visit HonokowaiRelief.com to donate to the Honokowai Ohana Relief Centre.

Follow along on this page for today’s on-the-ground coverage:

We're raising money for a non-FEMA citizen-run relief camp in Lahaina, Maui.



100% of proceeds to the camp. We're using GiveSendGo (not GoFundMe).



Thanks for considering it. https://t.co/kLkwBuAlh3 pic.twitter.com/0jXrVAcD2d — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) August 19, 2023

MAUI FIRE



“I’m sure people lost their sight before they lost their breath”.



Lahaina local shares his horrifying experience of discovering dead bodies.



The people need help. This will be a long road to recovery.



Full interview to come at https://t.co/v1EvqUvKIU pic.twitter.com/En3iCzu190 — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) August 19, 2023

MAUI FIRE



Lahaina local questions why President Joe Biden is sending funds to Ukraine while her town has been destroyed and is in crisis. @JoeBiden



Support the people of Lahaina: https://t.co/DF9mpNeHT0



For all of our work: https://t.co/v1EvqUvcTm pic.twitter.com/w5xNPsoHtj — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) August 19, 2023

“I'm a combat veteran and I like never seen anything like this. It looked like a nuclear Holocaust. I couldn't believe it”



A combat veteran describes the harrowing aftermath of the fire.



For donating directly to the community: https://t.co/oTMKC3TYhjhttps://t.co/3vGi0Ol5l6 pic.twitter.com/MPVN4D9BXW — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) August 19, 2023

MAUI WILDFIRE :



“They were one of many vehicles that had families, loved ones and community members, stuck inside that couldn't make it out and they just were all stuck and found that way in that row of cars stuck on Lahainaluna road.”



For more: https://t.co/3vGi0Okxvy pic.twitter.com/eAUmlLYUoo — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) August 19, 2023

Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie recently spoke with a Maui resident named Kapano in Lahaina, where wildfires have completely devastated the town.



FULL REPORT by @TheVoiceAlexa: https://t.co/gJsuh5Tiho — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 19, 2023

I’m touched by how Mauians have come together to help those who have lost so much. At the https://t.co/kLkwBuzNrv camp, local coffee company Akamai Coffee even set up a bar to give out free coffee! pic.twitter.com/U3m8QiBbUg — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) August 19, 2023

A church donated this solar-powered @Starlink satellite dish to give locals access to the Internet, which they haven’t had since the fires. It joins another one donated by a local company (on the back of the truck). Pictured is Amber Vaughan, volunteer organizer. pic.twitter.com/lYCdtsIuaG — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) August 19, 2023

I'm delighted to report that in just half a day, we've raised more than $13,000 for the non-FEMA, citizen-run relief camp in Lahaina, Maui! Please click here if you want to chip in, too: https://t.co/kLkwBuzNrv. Thanks! pic.twitter.com/j4heEAQ7GH — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) August 19, 2023

If you value our unique, independent reporting, then please chip in at TheTruthAboutMaui.com to help cover the cost of our economy-class airfare, shared Airbnb accommodations, taxis and meals while we’re on the road.