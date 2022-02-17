'Recurring fountain of revenue': FDA exec reveals future COVID vaccine policy

Project Veritas

An FDA executive officer named Christopher Cole revealed the possible future COVID policy in the United States on hidden camera to an undercover journalist working for Project Veritas.

“You’ll have to get an annual shot [COVID vaccine]. I mean, it hasn’t been formally announced yet 'cause they don’t want to, like, rile everyone up,” Cole explained.

The executive also spoke on vaccine approval for toddlers, and the idea that a recurring/yearly vaccine would be beneficial for drug companies financially:

“There’s a money incentive for Pfizer and the drug companies to promote additional vaccinations,” Cole told the reporter.

“It’ll be a recurring fountain of revenue. It might not be that much initially, but it’ll be recurring — if they can — if they can get every person required at an annual vaccine, that is a recurring return of money going into their company,” he continued.

In a second video, Cole speaks on blowing the whistle from inside the government.

“There’s not an incentive to speak out in government, surprisingly. You would think there would be, but there’s not. It’s better to just not say anything and just ignore it,” the executive explained, continuing to point out the ramifications of revealing government operations.

“You’ll be marked from getting other jobs because another office is not going to want to hire you if you’ve spoken out about something, right or wrong. They don’t look at what you’ve spoken out about,” Cole warned.

In a followup, Cole answered a call from Project Veritas' James O'Keefe, which is indeed a rare occurence for a person appearing on their exposés.