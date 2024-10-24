Refugees welcome: Ezra Levant hears from Irish woman who supports migrants

Dublin is such a lovely city that I don't want to leave when I've been there to visit. The city has a beautiful canal that runs through it, creating a very rustic and peaceful neighbourhood.

But along the sides of the canal were once hundreds of tents with military-aged migrant men. After the city shooed them out only to have them return, officials have now erected fencing to keep them away.

It's the kind of place where you might go for a walk or a bike ride. It's notable how many young women travel along this path, something worth mentioning because when you have hundreds of military-aged migrant men camping out here, it changes the safety dynamic.

While there, I talked to an Irish woman who was walking her dogs and collecting leaves, asking her about the growing migrant crisis Ireland is experiencing.

“It's complicated, my understanding is our government decided to stop providing housing for male refugees. So, the council gives them a tent, then the council blocks anywhere that they can put the tent,” she said.

When asked whether these were real refugees or people taking advantage of Ireland's hospitality, she said she “didn't think anybody would do that.”

People are coming from war-torn countries, she said. And if some are economic migrants, “it's because the global north has caused climate chaos and people can't make a living where they are.”

But why Ireland? It's a small country, and one that never had any colonies. Might people be looking to take advantage of such a kind-hearted woman?

“Well, I guess I consider myself to have a lot of privilege,” she said. “I'm not worried about being taken advantage of. I'd happily pay more tax if the tax went to not funding more fossil fuels in Ireland but went to creating a safe haven for people fleeing injustice.”

The narrative around migration is incorrect, she added. “People aren't made aware that there's always been movement with migration ... and then only since the nation-state ... has there been some notion of 'us and them'.”

People who come to Ireland are “highly skilled,” she asserted, claiming there are “lots of doctors, nurses and engineers” who have arrived in the country. Refugees “do all of the jobs Irish people are unprepared to do,” she added.

Migrants are called “terrorists” if they stay in countries that are at war or called “cowards” if they leave. “There's no win for them,” she said.

She had such a warm heart, someone I would love to have as a neighbour. But I would be terrified of who she would let into the neighbourhood.

“I'd rather stay open and vulnerable than shut down,” she replied.

