Regime journalist Richard Quest 'adores' the power of WEF

Richard Quest, a British journalist and non-practicing barrister, is a regime journalist--not an accountability journalist.

"You're part of the regime. Just admit it," said Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant, who confronted Quest in Davos. "I want to talk to the camera," he replied.

The news anchor, who works for CNN International, previously interviewed Klaus Schwab, founder and chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF) on the rise of artificial intelligence. It was a more or less a fluff piece to prop up affluent globalists.

"Are you going to ask critical questions though? Because last time you said you did and they weren't really tough ones. They were softballs," Ezra said. "Define a 'tough question,'" asked Quest. "One that the person you're [interviewing] really doesn't want to answer."

Ezra compared the interview with Schwab to "patting a baby's bottom."

WATCH: Rebel News reporters confront CNN News anchor Richard Quest, questioning the network's cozy relationship while reporting on the elite gathering.



FULL REPORT by @EzraLevant and @OzraeliAvi Yemini: https://t.co/jJe5l9u166 pic.twitter.com/wTy2THY3r2 — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) January 18, 2024

"What would you have asked him?" Quest asked. "I would have asked if this [WEF] is in fact a giant lobbying scheme for the rich to get richer. Politicians come [here and] there's no lobbyist disclosure, there's no checks and balances, there's no opposition, [and] there's no independent media," replied Ezra.

"I would have asked him if this is really as noble as he pretends, or is this just his way to become a billionaire."

When asked what inquiries Quest would pose to Schwab, if he were critical, the regime journalist did not immediately respond. Rather than formulate a decent question, he called Ezra "naive" to think the WEF founder "hasn't been asked 'all those questions' a million times."

"You choose the question that is relevant for the moment at which you're asking it," Quest said. "You adore power--you don't question it," Ezra replied.