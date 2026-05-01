Regina refugee worker fined $75,000 after submitting falsified immigration applications

According to a Canada Border Services Agency statement issued April 30, Abdulkader Ali, a refugee field worker with a local sponsorship organization, submitted at least 31 falsified immigration applications while taking money from applicants he claimed he could help.

Ali was sentenced in February to two years of probation, 200 hours of community service, and a $75,000 fine.

The case dates back to 2019, when Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada received a complaint alleging Ali was using his position for personal gain. The complaint, filed by a Regina-based group, triggered a CBSA investigation that included a search of Ali’s home and the seizure of electronic devices.

Originally facing seven charges, including forgery, uttering forged documents, and theft over $5,000, Ali ultimately pleaded guilty to two lesser offences under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.

Those included submitting false sponsorship documents and counselling others to provide false information or act as sponsors without their knowledge. The more serious Criminal Code charges were withdrawn as part of a plea deal.

Authorities are urging applicants to work only with authorized immigration representatives and to be wary of anyone offering to speed up applications in exchange for cash.