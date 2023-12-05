Reid Hoffman, prominent Democratic donor, backs Nikki Haley’s GOP campaign

Reid Hoffman, the billionaire co-founder of LinkedIn and a significant Democratic donor, contributed $250,000 to a super PAC supporting Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor and a rising contender in the 2024 Republican primary race.

This cross-party donation, confirmed by Dmitri Mehlhorn, a political adviser to Hoffman, represents a rare instance of a prominent Democrat financially backing a Republican candidate, the New York Times reported.

The donation to the pro-Haley super PAC, SFA Fund Inc., underscores a strategic approach by Hoffman, who has been a vocal opponent of former President Donald J. Trump. Hoffman’s team specifically inquired if the super PAC would accept a contribution from a Democrat actively supporting President Biden, to which the super PAC agreed.

SFA Fund Inc., a major player in the Republican primary race, has spent over $33 million on advertising and other expenses. Hoffman’s contribution aims to boost Haley’s visibility as she competes with leading figures like Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida and Donald Trump.

Hoffman has a history of supporting anti-Trump efforts, including funding E. Jean Carroll's lawsuit against Trump for rape and defamation, in which a Manhattan jury found Trump liable.

The revelation of Hoffman’s support for Haley is already creating controversy, especially given Trump’s recent fund-raising messages capitalizing on similar cross-party endorsements.

“While globalist special interest donors from both parties forge an unholy alliance to beat us, I’m calling on our grass roots donors like YOU to fight back,” Trump wrote in a fundraising email Monday.

Despite backlash, Haley has made explicit calls for Democrats to support her.

“Anybody that wants to come support the cause, whether they’re Republican, independent or Democrat, we’re going to take them,” said Haley on Fox News last week. “And that’s the way the Republican Party should look at it is, this is a story about addition, not about getting people and pushing people away.”

Hoffman's involvement in Republican politics extends beyond Haley. His connected nonprofit group, Defending Democracy Together, donated $500,000 to the super PAC supporting former Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey. Hoffman’s broad political donations reflect his commitment to opposing Trump's influence in the Republican Party, as evident in his support for Liz Cheney and the Republican Accountability Project.

In a LinkedIn post, Hoffman articulated his motivation for supporting Carroll’s case against Trump, framing it as part of his broader effort to support women’s justice and counter Trump’s impact on American politics.