RéinfoCovid Québec's Press Conference on Mandatory Vaccines

Recently, I attended the first press conference produced by the RéinfoCovid Québec scientific group.

Inspired by a similar group in France, this collection of health professionals, academics, scientists and citizens aims to create a place of information and exchange where doctors and other caregivers from the biomedical professions can recognize each other and meet.

The group wishes to have a scientific and healthy debate in Quebec, something that has not been the case until now.

Today, they have focused more on child vaccination, but also on mandatory vaccination, which creates all kinds of perverse effects. Moreover, they question the vaccine passport which creates polarization and discrimination within society.

This was a very interesting report, and a great opportunity to hear from several experts in the field.

Première conférence de presse produite par le regroupement scientifique de Réinfo Covid Québec.

Inspiré de la France, ce regroupement de professionnels de la santé, universitaires, scientifiques et de citoyens, a pour objectif de créer un lieu d’information et d’échanges où peuvent se reconnaître et se rejoindre médecins et autres soignants issus des professions biomédicales.

Ils désirent avoir un débat scientifique et sain pour le Québec, ce qui n’a pas été le cas jusqu’à ce jour.

Aujourd’hui, ils se sont penchés davantage sur la vaccination chez les enfants mais aussi sur l’obligation vaccinale, qui crée des effets pervers de tout genre. De plus, ils remettent en question le passeport vaccinal qui crée une polarisation et de la discrimination au sein de la société. Reportage très intéressant venant de plusieurs experts en la matière.