'Relatively free' to compulsory vaccination | Andrew Lawton on Austria

Austria has made headlines recently, becoming the first country to institute a national lockdown on the unvaccinated — then applying the same measures to the vaccinated, as well.

True North commentator Andrew Lawton joined last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show to discuss his experience in Austria, having returned from a vacation not long before restrictions were reintroduced.

When Ezra asked Andrew about the possibility of tyranny returning to the western world, Andrew replied:

None of these freedoms matter in the least if you don't have a culture that is committed to upholding them and I think you've acknowledged the biggest danger here.

Which is not that we have governments that are resorting to what I think are objectively tyrannical measures when it comes to the auspices of public health, but that they're doing it with a population that is not only complacent, but in many respects encouraging and welcoming it.

