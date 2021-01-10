This is the most HEARTBREAKING lockdown enforcement video so far

Renee Altakrity went out for a walk with her four-year-old son in the middle of the day. As all mums do.

It was perfectly legal during Sydney's first lockdown. But because Renee was carrying a sign objecting to the restrictions, she was swarmed by police.

She was doing nothing wrong. She wasn't at a demonstration. She wasn't at a rally.

She was literally just out for some exercise with her child.

And then police ripped her child out of her arms, and smashed her into the back of a police van.

Listening to her son scream and cry will haunt you:

MUMMY'S NOT GOING! MUMMY'S NOT GOING! LEAVE MUMMY ALONE!

Again and again, the terrified four-year-old cried and screamed as police ripped him away from his mum, who tried her best to hold on to him.

It may be the most enraging, heartbreaking, barbaric thing you will ever see.

But you have to watch and share it because everyone has to know what is going on in these lockdowns.

I have made hundreds of videos in my career. But none of them is as emotionally devastating as this. It was difficult for me even to make this video — the stress and the sorrow were overwhelming. I can't even imagine what it was like for Renee and her son to live through it.

And — to add insult to injury — Sydney police actually had the audacity to give her a $1,000 fine.

Not if I have anything to say about it. We're not going to pay Renee's fine. We're going to fight the fine.

I've asked our outstanding lawyer, Mani Shishineh, to go to court for Renee and her family and fight it all the way. Mani is fresh off a win for another Australian, Victor Tey, charged on the same day. He won that case. I am confident he'll win this one too.

It's the least we can do for this mother and her little boy.

If you are as enraged as I am, please turn your feelings into constructive action — please help us cover Mani's legal fees, as we go to court for this young family.

Not just for them. But to tell the government that what they did was horrifically wrong. We need a judge to say to them that, or they'll just keep doing it.

Please click here and give what you can.

I fear that Renee and her boy will carry the scars of that day for a long, long time. But perhaps, in this one small way, we can help make things better for them.