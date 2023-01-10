Renowned nuclear physicist condemns Net Zero project as threat to modern civilization
Dr. Manheimer, who has had a 50-year career in nuclear research and has published over 150 science papers, contends that there is 'certainly no scientific basis' for expecting a climate crisis caused by carbon dioxide in the atmosphere in the next century.
In a recently published science paper, Dr. Wallace Manheimer, a renowned nuclear physicist and MIT graduate, made a dire assessment of the Net Zero political project.
Dr. Manheimer, who has had a 50-year career in nuclear research and has published over 150 science papers, contends that there is “certainly no scientific basis” for expecting a climate crisis caused by carbon dioxide in the atmosphere in the next century.
He believes that both fossil fuel and nuclear power can coexist in advancing civilization, gradually shifting towards greater reliance on nuclear power, Summit News first reported.
In the paper, Dr. Manheimer argues that the widespread adoption of wind and solar power would spell the end of modern civilization, stating that the new infrastructure would not only fail, but also cost trillions of dollars, harm the environment and ultimately be unnecessary.
Dr. Manheimer is one of a growing number of experts who believe that current green technologies, such as wind and solar power, hydrogen, battery storage, and heat pumps, have significant disadvantages and cannot replace current systems without dire consequences.
He points out that before the widespread use of fossil fuels, energy was provided by people and animals, and because of this, civilization was confined to a small, privileged group, with the majority of people living in squalor and misery.
The physicist goes on to criticize the “climate industrial complex,” which he believes is pushing a false narrative of a climate crisis. He describes the complex as an alliance of self-interested businesses, grandstanding politicians, and alarmist campaigners, who have convinced many that carbon dioxide, which is essential for life on earth and which we exhale with every breath, is an environmental poison.
Dr. Manheimer argues that the emphasis on a false climate crisis is becoming a “tragedy for modern civilization,” which depends on reliable, affordable, and environmentally viable energy. He states that the windmills, solar panels and backup batteries that are being promoted as solutions have none of these qualities.
He also notes that it is particularly disheartening to see learned societies making definitive claims when so much contrary information is readily available.
The physicist concludes by noting that the earth has been warmer in the past and has had both warmer and colder periods, just like today. He encourages readers to seek out contrary opinions on climate science and to use resources such as Google to find off-narrative information, though he notes that the company may not provide access to all such information.
- By Alexandra Lavoie
