Rep. Comer sheds light on potential $40M in foreign payments to Biden family

AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) revealed staggering details about the Biden family's overseas dealings on Wednesday, suggesting potential foreign payments of up to $40 million, following a thorough investigation.

Comer unraveled the extensive and complex web of the Biden family's foreign business activities during his appearance on the “Cats and Cosby” show on WABC 770. The evidence collected paints a troubling picture, signifying a level of involvement far beyond just inappropriate business conduct by Hunter Biden and his uncle, James Biden.

Referring to the situation as akin to "organized crime," Comer elaborated, “This was something that’s going to top out, I would say, around 30 to 40 different banks and about that many different shell companies,” the Daily Wire reported.

The congressional investigation has highlighted at least six suspicious policy decisions seemingly influenced more by potential corruption than any discernible U.S. interest. "We've identified four such decisions made in the early days of Joe Biden's presidency that seem inexplicable except if one assumes the president's judgment was compromised," Comer added.

Based on bank records and other documents reviewed so far, Comer estimates that the Biden family received approximately $17 million to $30 million from foreign business entities. The collective value of these transactions, he suggested, could exceed $40 million.

Comer made it clear that the financial dealings were expansive, saying, “We’re talking about some real money here, and I’m not counting,” Comer said. He cited one example where "$3 million to the Chinese Communist Party to the Robinson Walker LLC account. From that, the Bidens got $1.3 million. I’m not counting $3 million, I’m counting $1.3 million, so, you know, the transactions could exceed $40 million plus."

The Kentucky Republican hinted at more revelations about the Bidens' financial transactions, shedding light on the global breadth of their influence. "Romania, China those are the two countries we’ve already disclosed transactions. We’re about to disclose transactions from Ukraine, as well as Russia," Comer explained. He further revealed that James Biden, President Biden's brother, had substantial dealings in the Middle East, while Hunter Biden had significant involvement in Africa.

“There’s also countries in Africa where Hunter Biden was actively involved in influence peddling and where Joe Biden was involved in foreign policy decisions. This was an organized family crime unit, essentially,” Comer said.