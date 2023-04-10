Rep. Jim Jordan reveals FBI monitored Catholic parishioners

"Church Under Fire: Canada's War on Christianity" will tell the story of the persecution of Christian Pastors in Justin Trudeau's Canada.

U.S. House Representative Jim Jordan exposed on Monday that at least one undercover FBI employee was monitoring parishioners in Catholic houses of worship to combat domestic terrorism, raising concerns about Americans' First Amendment right to worship freely.

Internal documents released by the House Judiciary Committee revealed that FBI authorities planned to use churches as "new avenues for tripwire and source development."

This strategy sent a message that federal law enforcement may be listening to Americans as they practice their First Amendment rights. Rep. Jordan described the revelation as "chilling" in a tweet, the Daily Wire reported.

In a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray, Jordan highlighted the agency's plans to sensitize congregations in Richmond, Virginia, to radicalization warning signs and enlist their assistance as "suspicious activity tripwires."

According to the limited information provided by the FBI to the Committee, the bureau relied on at least one undercover agent for analysis and proposed outreach to Catholic parishes to develop sources among clergy and church leadership.

The letter also mentioned the bureau's interest in leveraging existing sources and initiating Type 5 Assessments to develop new sources with placement and access. Jordan emphasized that Americans must be free to exercise their First Amendment rights without worrying about the FBI planting informants in their houses of worship.

Despite a subpoena for related documents issued by Jordan, the FBI has not provided the requested material, the Daily Wire reported.

Rep. Jordan and Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) obtained internal documents from the FBI last month following a leak by FBI whistleblower Kyle Seraphin. The leaked document identified "racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists in radical-traditionalist Catholic ideology."

Seraphin noted that the FBI could use tripwires and liaisons to mitigate threats from such groups before the next election.

After the leak, FBI authorities purged their system and began reviewing the document's basis. FBI Director Wray told the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence that the document did not reflect FBI standards and that the agency does not conduct investigations based on religious affiliation or practices.

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) criticized the bureau in a tweet following Jordan's letter, questioning the number of undercover employees attending Easter masses nationwide and calling for the defunding of the FBI/DOJ due to their departure from their mission.