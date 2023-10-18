Rep. Rashida Tlaib faces backlash over anti-Israel remarks at D.C. rally

During a pro-Palestinian protest in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) echoed allegations from the Hamas-run Palestinian Health Ministry concerning an explosion at a Gaza hospital. The Health Ministry had previously stated that over 500 individuals were killed due to an Israeli aerial bomb hitting the hospital.

However, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) provided evidence indicating that the explosion did not result from an aerial strike and did not impact the hospital. Instead, the explosion transpired in a parking lot adjacent to the facility.

The IDF's remarks were backed up by similar statements made by President Joe Biden, who told the press that he had been privy to intelligence reports indicating that the IDF was not responsible for the blast.

Supporting the IDF's claims, U.S. intelligence confirmed, based on satellite and infrared data, a rocket launch from positions held by Palestinian fighters within Gaza. This was also reported by the New York Times.

Despite the presented evidence, Tlaib persisted in her assertions during the rally. In a passionate address, she also directed comments at President Joe Biden, implying her lasting memory of the current events, “I want him to know, as a Palestinian American, as also somebody of Muslim faith, I’m not going to forget this. And I think a lot of people are not gonna forget this.”

“It’s not a threat. It isn’t!” she yelled. “They think we’re joking. I mean, I think the White House and everyone thinks that we’re just gonna sit back and let this just continue to happen! No! The fact of the matter is, our lives are not safe with Joe or the forever [im]peached president!”