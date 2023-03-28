Report says cops were 'significantly unfair' clearing encampments | David Menzies
'We the media, walking into this encampment which is literally the town square, we were the problem for inciting them. I didn't see the Toronto ombudsman say anything about that in terms of fairness,' David Menzies told guest host Sheila Gunn Reid.
A report from the City of Toronto's ombudsman found that officials “chose speed over people” in the process of removing three homeless encampments in 2020.
The downward spiral of Toronto parks into tent cities was an issue covered extensively during the summer of 2020 by Rebel News, culminating with a showdown at city hall.
Joining guest host Sheila Gunn Reid on last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show was a Toronto-area reporter who had numerous firsthand experiences with the volatile nature of these encampments, David Menzies.
Describing the hypocrisy of residents being charged for visiting parks during the days of "social distancing", David told Sheila:
Sheila, if you violated the social distancing circle rule, you were fined $880.
Meanwhile, at the south end and other areas of the park were these filthy homeless encampments. And I think, Sheila, the homeless people were kind of emboldened because earlier that year, if you recall, a phony baloney group called Afro Indigenous Rising, they took over Nathan Phillips Square.
They broke, I think it was 11 or 12 sections of the trespass act, i.e. you can't stay over night. And these were unhinged, violent people too as we discovered when we went down to practice journalism.
But ex-mayor John Tory [says], oh no the homeless violent people — and I don't think all of them were homeless, I know the ringleaders were staying at the Sheraton Hotel at over $300 a night — they weren't the problem, this was all about social justice.
We the media, walking into this encampment which is literally the town square, we were the problem for inciting them. I didn't see the Toronto ombudsman say anything about that in terms of fairness, Sheila.
