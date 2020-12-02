Report: Up to 288,000 mail-in ballots allegedly 'disappeared'

A new report by the Amistad Project, which is gathering evidence of election fraud in the 2020 United States election, alleges that up to 288,000 ballots disappeared, while another 100,000 were improperly backdated.

Mail promoting President Trump was allegedly “junked” while mail for Joe Biden was delivered. The Washington Examiner reports that in the report, a U.S. Postal Service contractor alleges that his trailer full of 144,000 to 288,000 completed mail-in ballots that he drove between New York and Pennsylvania disappeared after he arrived at a mail depot in Lancaster, PA.

Another contractor claims that numerous ballots were backdated by postal workers. In Traverse City, Michigan, Trump campaign mail was junked in bins labeled “Undeliverable Bulk Business Mail” while similar letters sent by the Joe Biden campaign were delivered.

As reported in the Examiner,“The claims were unveiled by the Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society, which has mounted an independent investigation of voting and voter registration in several key battleground states. It recently made headlines by revealing that the FBI has requested the findings of its Voter Integrity Project.”

“The project has uncovered potential flaws and fraud in ballots and voter registration of several states that have certified the election counts in favor of Biden,” the paper continues. “In today’s release, and in a press conference, the group said that whistleblowers found that election officials in mostly Democratic areas manipulated ballots and campaign mail, potentially influencing the outcome.”

The Amistad Project offered a review of their findings, which included: