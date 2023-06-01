Republican Gov. Lombardo signs bill allowing abortion tourism in Nevada sparking conservative backlash

AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes

Nevada's Republican Governor, Joe Lombardo, has approved legislation that establishes the state as a sanctuary for abortion tourism. This move aligns Nevada with progressive states such as Rhode Island and California, which have enacted laws to prevent the implementation of pro-life regulations on traveling for abortions.

After signing the bill, Lombardo, a self-described "pro-life" Catholic who received backing from the National Right to Life, garnered praise from Democrats in Nevada.

Notably, Idaho took the lead in April by becoming the first state to prohibit abortion tourism for minors.

“Governor Lombardo made a campaign commitment to ensure that Nevada would not participate in prosecuting those seeking legal medical care in the state,” Lombardo spokesperson Elizabeth Ray said on Wednesday. “Today, Governor Lombardo kept that commitment," AP News reported.

Throughout his election campaign, Lombardo said that he would “always govern as a pro-life governor” and that “he trusts the people of Nevada to make the important decision of what legislation to send to his desk," and that the decision will be made by Nevada voters.

SB 131, the legislation in question, bars state authorities from pursuing or assisting in the prosecution of out-of-state women who travel to Nevada for an abortion.

The bill, with a margin of 27-14 in the state Assembly and 15-6 in the state Senate, was successfully passed.

“I want to thank [Lombardo] for following through on his commitment to ensuring that Nevada won’t participate in prosecutions of women who come here to exercise their reproductive rights,” said Democratic Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro.

Lombardo, a former sheriff of Clark County, centered his campaign on economic concerns, education, and addressing crime, with a specific emphasis on combating the illegal distribution of black market fentanyl within the state.

Despite his moderate stance on various matters, including abortion, Lombardo consistently downplayed his potential influence in restricting abortion as governor.