Republican Sen. Josh Hawley calls for a reformation of the GOP

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley wants to “bury” the Republican party, stating that it’s time to “build something new.”

Following the conservatives’ disappointing performance at the recent November midterms, which has left Republicans in low spirits due to their failure to capture the Senate, Hawley called for a massive reformation of the Republican Party.

“The old party is dead. Time to bury it. Build something new,” wrote Hawley following Republican candidate Adam Laxalt defeat in the Nevada Senate race to Democrat Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto.

Hawley’s remarks come amid his indication that he does not plan to support Sen. Mitch McConnell for the leadership of the GOP Senate.

The old party is dead. Time to bury it. Build something new — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) November 13, 2022

“I don’t imagine I will, no,” Hawley said, referring to whether he’d support McConnell in the elder Republican’s bid for the leadership position, “I’m not sure if any other senator will run or not. Nobody’s indicated they would. But my view is that we need new leadership in that position.”

Hawley has been an outspoken advocate for working class issues largely ignored by the Republican leadership, including cracking down on Big Tech monopolies and a demand for the United States to withdraw from the World Trade Organization. He has also called for the creation of tax credits for working class families.

Hawley’s remarks reveal a massive fracture within the GOP all the way from the top to bottom.