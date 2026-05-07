Researchers claim foreign interference in Alberta independence movement

A story from the Globe and Mail detailed findings from researchers who say Russian-linked social media accounts and websites were covering and creating content designed to inflame tensions surrounding the Alberta independence movement.

“The researchers say such content, created to inflame the debate in Alberta and undermine national interests, is designed to be pushed online and find footing with like-minded Canadians, then mix into the local conversation through sharing and reposting, 'creating a laundering effect in which local grievances are blended with foreign strategic narratives.'” the Globe reported.

These claims of foreign interference in Alberta were a topic of discussion on this week's Buffalo Roundtable livestream, where Rebel News hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle were joined by podcasters Mike & James of The Critical Compass podcast.

“Could it be that we're just interesting?” Sheila wondered in response to the researchers finding 67 items related to the issue over a four-month timespan, suggesting Canada's current struggles are attracting more attention around the world.

“I want to know the amount for the grant they received for this,” she added.

“It makes perfect sense that we're going to have a lot of buzz, a lot of discussion in the United States, in Russia, in Europe,” Critical Compass host James said. “People are looking at Alberta and they're feeling hopeful” because “Albertans are standing up and we're not taking it anymore.”

The researchers' claims are repeating a common trope in media in the West, said fellow Critical Compass host Mike. “Anything that happens to be inconvenient to the regime, gets too popular, they just slap it with: 'oh, this is Russian disinformation; this is botted; this is AI,'” he said.

This manipulative tactic can work with less those in the public who are politically engaged, giving them an excuse to dismiss the topic, Mike added.

According to Alberta Public Safety Minister Mike Ellis, the RCMP informed the province that there is no evidence showing the movement has been subject to foreign interference.

Independence canvassers who collected signatures for the Stay Free Alberta petition submitted more than 300,000 signatures this week as momentum continues to build toward a referendum on the topic.