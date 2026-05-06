Carney on Alberta separatism, Climate change a 'top issue', Foreign meddling | Buffalo Roundtable
The Buffalo is our Western-Canada edition of Rebel Roundup — a live roundtable every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT with this week's hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle, plus new Western guests every week.
Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are joined LIVE by The Critical Compass podcast hosts Mike & James for a special Buffalo Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Panel guests this week: Mike & James (hosts of The Critical Compass podcast)
Today, we're looking at Mark Carney's comments on Alberta separatism, with the prime minister stressing the rule of law amid an ongoing appeal by some First Nations leaders who assert the province breaking away would violate their Charter rights.
Plus, Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne says the fight against climate change is the number one issue of this century.
And finally, former Alberta premier Jason Kenney is asserting that U.S. actors are using money as a way to influence the province's independence movement.
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