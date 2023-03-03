Residents from Plattsburgh, NY react to the illegal immigration happening at Roxham Road

By Alexandra Lavoie Contact New York City Mayor Eric Adams Contact New York City Mayor Eric Adams directly to demand that he immediately stop trafficking illegal migrants to Canada through Roxham Road! Send an email

About 37 kilometres from Plattsburgh, NY on the Canadian border, is an illegal entry point called Roxham Road. Further known in 2017, due to Donald Trump’s new immigration policy, a number of non-citizens fled to Canada after Justin Trudeau announced that he would receive all those fleeing persecution.

Roxham Road, a small dirt road located 50 km south of Montreal, Quebec, is known worldwide.

The migrants who cross there are stopped by the RCMP and then taken back to immigration. It is people who are claiming asylum who cannot be returned to where they came from because the safe third country agreement only applies to legal borders.

These violations of the law, which are not punished, cost taxpayers millions and put immense pressure on the system. 82% of these illegals will end up in publicly funded housings.

On February 13, we learned that the mayor of New York, Eric Adams, was helping migrants to come to Canada by paying them bus tickets to Plattsburg with taxpayers' money. Approximately 30 minutes from Plattsburg, which is the last terminus, is Roxham Road.

A growing business for Plattsburgh taxi companies or competition is only increasing.

But what do the citizens of Plattsburgh think about this Canadian problem that the United States is contributing to?

One resident from Plattsburgh said:

I think there are a lot of immigrants crossing into Canada on their own, maybe they feel like this is a way to help them. I don’t think it’s going to solve the problem. I think they’re in search of a better life and I think they’re going to need a little more support than just a bus ticket to Canada and I'm sure Canada doesn’t appreciate an influx of people trying to have a new life without the proper aids set up.

Another person added:

I don’t know anything about it but it doesn’t seem legal. No, That is not right. I mean I know the immigrants need a place to go because of all the other situations at home. But to that yes, come here and then I’ll ship them off somewhere else, it’s just not right.

Watch the video for the full report!