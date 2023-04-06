Residents near Roxham Road react to border closure
'We've had somebody try to break into our shed to hide from the helicopters and the Border Patrol,' said one resident.
Roxham Road was finally shut down by Justin Trudeau on March 25, 2023 and the third safe country agreement has been applied to all ports of entry.
In 2017, the number of migrants who illegally crossed this road exploded. Since then, thousands of people have illegally immigrated each year, putting pressure on the system.
Do not forget that Roxham Road is not just an illegal path but also a street with families who are living their life.
Speaking about the decision reached by Justin Trudeau and Joe Biden to close Roxham Road, one of the neighbors said, "I'm happy that it's closed. But then on the other side, people are going to try to get through regardless if the borders closed or not. So they're going to be running through our fields, through our backyard."
Citizens of Champlain town, especially the one living on Roxham Road, have experienced a lot of strange situations. One of them, a woman, explain a situation her and her husband experienced:
Me, and my husband moved here. We were getting ready to leave for work early in the morning and we heard this light tapping on our back door and we looked at each other like, Did we just hear something? And it was this six foot man and gets down on his hands and knees begging us not to call the cops, not to call Border Patrol.
Same if they agree about the situation, people who live on the street of Roxham are not sure that this decision will change anything regarding the illegal immigration.
"I don't know what he's trying to prove by closing down that border because it's not going to stop. It's not going to stop them. If they want to get up there, they're going to figure out a way," said one resident.
