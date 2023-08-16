'Rich Men North of Richmond,' a protest song about forgotten Americans, goes viral

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed "Rich Men North of Richmond," a viral hit by a man named Oliver Anthony which encapsulates a message that transcends genres, inviting us to reflect on disparities in society.

“Rich Men North of Richmond” is the most listened to track in the world in the past 24 hours.



This American working-man’s protest song has millions & millions of plays.



Sung by an off-the-grid farmer in the countryside with his dogs.



Follow Oliver Anthony at: @AintGottaDollar

The song has amassed 14 million views in a week, a rousing protest anthem that calls out politicians and the elites for having too much control over the everyman's life.

While establishment outlets like Rolling Stone have dismissed Anthony's lyrical commentary because it is "right wing", it transcends partisan lines, appealing to those who seek a society founded on empathy and justice.

As Ezra explains, Anthony shows an interesting mix of political viewpoints in the song, but "underneath it is a sort of despair and frustration... he's really talking about forgotten people in flyover country."

