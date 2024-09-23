'Richest country on earth... run by idiots': Kevin O'Leary rips Trudeau's Liberal regime

Kevin O'Leary recently joined the “Full Send” podcast hosted by the Nelk Boys — Kyle Foregard, Aaron "Steiny" Steinberg and Bradley Martyn — where he spoke passionately about business, motivations and politics.

During the discussion, “Mr. Wonderful” took the time to break down what makes the Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government so bad for Canadians.

Kevin O'Leary rips into PM Trudeau and explains how much of a joke Chrystia Freeland is to the rest of the world:



The podcast, which premiered on YouTube on September 20, 2024, has nearly a million views as of writing.

O’Leary drank several alcoholic beverages given to him by the hosts and appeared to be comfortable and spoke candidly throughout the show.

Nearly an hour into the podcast, O’Leary was speaking on his past run for the leadership of the Conservative Party of Canada and possibly prime minister, reflecting the toll it takes on a person. He added no matter what you do, half of the population will not only dislike you, but hate you.

“And that’s the nature of our democracy. Good, bad and ugly, that’s just the way it is,” O'Leary said.

Foregard, one of the founders of Nelk asked O'Leary about Canada’s prime minister, “You never spoke with Trudeau, have you?”

“No. I don’t like that guy,” O’Leary immediately responded before breaking down, point by point, his thoughts on why nine years of the Trudeau regime has destroyed Canada.

“He’s the worst prime minister the country’s ever had,” the business mogul said. As a politician, he said Trudeau “has had a great run over nine years” by accomplishing nothing but managing to remain in power.

He continued his analysis of the Liberals' negative impact on the nation:

Brought the country to its knees. Unbelievably bad management. The way is you should do it in a parliamentary system is, you're the prime minister. You don't have to run anything. What you have to do is hire good managers for the seats of finance, military, procurement, environment — these different cabinet positions. You hire them and you put these people in place and they work for you.

O’Leary then touched on Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and her lack of skills and accountability for such an important cabinet position.

“You hire them, and you put these people in place, and they work for you. Now, if you don't have any skill at that, you're screwed,” O'Leary told the hosts. “So, for example, he put a journalist in for finance minister with no skills whatsoever in finance, never ran a bank. I mean, why would you do that? And of course, she's a total failure.”

He said it was “unfair” of Trudeau to put Freeland in that position, and said how businesses have been fleeing Canada under the Liberals' rule.

When Trudeau's time in politics is up, O'Leary wondered what he'll do next. “Well, he won't be running any of my businesses, I'll tell you that. I mean, my goodness, you wouldn't put that guy in a candy store.”

He ended his thoughts on Canada by mentioning that Trudeau didn’t just screw things up domestically for citizens, he’s now embarrassing the country on the international stage, touching on his view that Trudeau has taken “a golden passport and turned it into sh*t.”

