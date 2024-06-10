Right-wing parties gain ground in European elections amid backlash against leftist policies

AP Photo/Michael Probst

In the European Parliamentary elections, right-wing parties have made significant gains across the continent, reflecting growing discontent with the political left's radical climate agenda, inflation, and the influx of millions of migrants from the Middle East and Africa.

However, media organizations have been quick to label these parties as "far-right," "extreme right," and "radical right," while left-wing socialist parties are simply described as "center-left" and "pro-democracy."

In France, Marine Le Pen's National Rally crushed President Emmanuel Macron's party, positioning itself to become the country's largest political party. Macron expressed concern, stating, "The rise of nationalists and demagogues is a danger for our nation and for Europe."

Germany's center-right party led the polls, but the Alternative for Germany, which media organizations labeled as an "extreme right" party, had the second strongest showing. In Italy, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's right-wing Brothers of Italy party also made significant gains.

Europe's Green parties and globalist left-wing parties suffered the largest losses in the European Union's Parliamentary elections. According to Politico, if right-wing parties formed a single group, they would be the second most powerful force in the E.U.'s parliament, behind only the center-right European People's Party.

Reports also indicated that right-wing parties made serious inroads with young voters, reflecting a growing trend in the West to turn from the mainstream and status quo towards alternatives.

These trends mirror the political winds in the United States, where voters overwhelmingly disapprove of President Joe Biden's performance amidst a surge in illegal immigration, skyrocketing energy prices, and rampant inflation. Presumed Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump remains ahead of Biden in polls, despite a recent felony conviction that may be overturned, and has made significant inroads with young voters and minority communities.