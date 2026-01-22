Rishi Sunak SILENT as Rebel News tries to get answers

Rishi Sunak was not interested in answering any questions from Rebel News as he walked the streets of Davos, Switzerland, where he's attending the World Economic Forum's annual summit.

Rebel News' Ezra Levant and Avi Yemini caught up with the former U.K. prime minister, putting questions about Conservative defections to Reform U.K., his thoughts on current PM Keir Starmer and whether he still lives in the country.

But Sunak was in no mood for conversation, smiling as he declined to even turn his head in the direction of the journalists as they asked their questions.

The former Conservative PM's visit to Davos saw him participate in a panel discussion focusing on how artificial intelligence is reshaping economies and societies hosted by GZERO Media.

On Wednesday, Rebel News also caught up with Reform U.K. leader Nigel Farage, who offered a tepid apology to Tommy Robinson for getting facts “slightly wrong” about the activist's past charges.

Speaking about defections from the Conservatives to Reform, Farage said he was “hollowing out” the party and asserted his party would not become “Tory light.”

During a session at the summit, Farage, a prominent critic of the World Economic Forum, said he'd enjoyed this year's experience.

“One thing I've enjoyed over the last couple of days, there is genuine debate,” he said, adding “there are differences of opinion now,” instead of “some consensus view” that was “coming out from the globalists.”