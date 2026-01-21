Nigel Farage 'apologises' to Tommy Robinson, promises Reform isn't 'Tory light'

Nigel Farage offered an apology for misstating facts about Tommy Robinson after the Reform UK leader previously distanced himself from the activist over supposed instances of violence towards women.

Rebel News' Avi Yemini caught up with Farage on the streets of Davos, Switzerland, where numerous prominent political and business figures are gathering for the World Economic Forum's annual summit.

“You've said Tommy has a conviction for domestic violence for beating up women. It's not true, would you correct that record?” asked Yemini, referring to comments the Reform leader made in an interview with LBC.

While discussing the support given to Robinson by tech mogul Elon Musk with host Nick Ferrari, as reported by the Telegraph in January 2025, Farage said he was “first being condemned in 2012 for daring to talk about” the grooming gang scandal.

“Robinson’s talked about this, but he has a criminal record, a list as long as your arm of violence, violence against women. I mean, I could go on.”

But on Wednesday, Farage clarified those remarks to Rebel News.

“He beat up a policeman after an altercation with his wife,” he said. “Listen, if I got that slightly wrong; I'm sorry.”

The Reform leader added he's not looking to fight with Robinson about the issue. “He does what he does, I do what I do,” he said.

Yemini also pressed the Farage about critics who are calling the party a "light" version of the Conservatives, given the large number of Tories who have defected to Reform.

“We're taking some experience from the Tory party,” Farage replied. “We're hollowing them out and we're leading in the opinion polls. Don't worry, this won't be Tory 2.0, no chance,” he assured voters.

Continue to follow all of Rebel News' on-the-ground coverage this week from the World Economic Forum at WEFReports.com.