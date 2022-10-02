Robbie Picard from Oilsands Strong on his nationwide bus tour, telling everyday Canadians' stories

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Robbie Picard (@PicardRobbie on Twitter) from Oilsands Strong joined guest host Sheila Gunn Reid to discuss his tour across the country interviewing Canadians about oil and gas, as well as his new magazine focusing on oil and gas.

"There's this new movement with conservatives that they feel that they have not been properly heard and represented in mainstream media, and I'm surprised it's coming from all walks of life. So it's nice to see that there's a new initiative to tell all sides of the story. And I'm happy that I'm contributing in my small way by reaching out," Robbie said.

"I'm hyper-focusing too not just on oilsands but on the communities that have been brutalized when they shut down the coal. And I find it really odd that government, regardless of what stripe, would come in and say, look, we're going to shut down your industry. Promise you jobs and then literally ruin your lives."

