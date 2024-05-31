Robert F. Kennedy Jr. defends Trump over guilty verdict in Manhattan trial

David Menzies is being intimidated, falsely arrested, and harassed in a repeated effort. It needs to stop and we're fighting back.

Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has come to the defense of former President Donald Trump following his conviction by a jury in Manhattan. The case, brought by District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who is supported by Democrat donor George Soros, has faced criticism from various legal experts who allege bias against the former president throughout the proceedings.

RFK Jr., who recently left the Democratic Party to run as an Independent, accused the Democrats of attempting to defeat Trump through criminal prosecutions rather than through a free and fair election.

“The Democratic Party’s strategy is to beat President Trump in the courtroom rather than the ballot box,” stated RFK Jr. on X. “This will backfire in November. Even worse, it is profoundly undemocratic. America deserves a President who can win at the ballot box without compromising our government’s separation of powers or weaponizing the courts.”

“You can’t save democracy by destroying it first,” he added. “The Democrats are afraid they will lose in the voting booth, so instead they go after President Trump in the courtroom.”

Similarly, lifelong Democrat Rod Blagojevich, who has faced legal troubles himself, expressed his unwavering support for Trump in light of the conviction. In an X post, he called the proceedings "disgraceful and corrupt," accusing the "handpicked politicized Dem judge" of denying Trump a chance to put on a defense and allowing "ridiculously unlawful jury instructions." Blagojevich went as far as suggesting that the judge and prosecutors should be jailed for their actions, which he believes are damaging to American democracy.