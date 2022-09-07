Rockefeller Foundation & Behavioral Psychologists Target Anti-Vaxxers
The Rockefeller Foundation is now spending millions of dollars to psychologically manipulate 17 countries into receiving the COVID vaccine.
The Rockefeller Foundation, built from the wealth and power of oil baron John D. Rockefeller, has given more than $14 billion in grants to various causes surrounding pharmaceuticals, tech, and energy.
The Rockefeller Foundation is now spending millions of dollars to psychologically manipulate 17 countries into receiving the COVID vaccine.
The National Science Foundation, a U.S. Government science foundation just received a three-year multi-million dollar grant from the Rockefeller Foundation to launch the Mercury Project.
The initiative aims to find ways to "Boost COVID-19 Vaccination Rates and Counter Public Health Mis and Disinformation in 17 Countries Worldwide."
The nations targeted range from developing countries like the Côte D’Ivoire, Ghana and Haiti to developed countries like the United States.
The supposed need for this project was manufactured by the WHO, which characterized inaccurate health information as an "infodemic" and the U.S. surgeon general labeling conspiracy theories around COVID as an "urgent threat."
Some of the strategies the group aims to carry out, will be partnering with local authorities and secondary schools to help students identify COVID vaccine misinformation.
They’ll also be "equipping trusted messengers" with "communication strategies" to increase COVID vaccine demand.
How else are authorities using behavioral psychology to get "vaccine hesitant" people jabbed? Who else is involved? Watch the report to find out.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.