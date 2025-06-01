Romanian migrant threatens to slice up Irish children, crucify Christians

Ezra questions why someone from safe, stable Romania would be granted refugee status and allowed to terrorize the public for so long.

  |   June 01, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Mass immigration of unvetted, often unfit, and sometimes dangerous individuals, falsely claiming refugee status, is a phenomenon seen across the West, including Canada.

A terrifying video from Ireland shows a Romanian migrant, Benjamin Petre, threatening to slice up Irish children and crucify Christians. Despite the horrific nature of these threats, police inaction led local Irish men to dismantle his woodland camp, seizing knives.

Disturbingly, Petre had been making similar threats for years, even near a school which went into lockdown before his eventual arrest.

Ezra also criticizes the politicization of police forces in Ireland and Canada, suggesting a breakdown of the social contract where law enforcement fails to protect citizens from genuine threats, necessitating vigilante action.

