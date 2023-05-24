BREAKING: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis files paperwork to run for President

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis filed his official paperwork to run for President of the United States on Wednesday afternoon.

The official filing comes ahead of DeSantis’ first ever Twitter Spaces interview with Elon Musk, where he will be interviewed by the tech pioneer. According to Fox News, DeSantis will also be giving his first national TV interview as a presidential candidate following the Twitter Spaces interview with Trey Gowdy later Wednesday night.

Despite constant personal attacks by former President Donald Trump, who sees DeSantis as his main opponent and a direct threat to his desire to sit in office for a second term, the Florida governor has largely sat on the sidelines, not having officially announced his decision before today.

DeSantis’ filing and his two high-profile interviews coincide with his meeting this week in Miami with top conservative and Republican donors who seek to elect a figure that fellow presidential hopeful Nikki Haley’s campaign dubbed “Trump without the drama.”