Ron DeSantis: Those downplaying woke fail to grasp the true danger

Following his statement over the weekend and expressing his dislike for the term 'woke' due to its ambiguous meaning, Donald Trump's GOP opponent, Ron DeSantis, criticized those who fail to recognize it as a significant and imminent danger, emphasizing that they are overlooking its true significance.

Speaking to reporters on Trump’s comments, DeSantis stated that “Woke is an existential threat to our society,” adding that “to say it’s not a big deal, that just shows you don’t understand what a lot of these issues are right now.”