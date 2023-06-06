Ron DeSantis: Those downplaying woke fail to grasp the true danger
Speaking to reporters on Trump’s comments, DeSantis stated that 'Woke is an existential threat to our society,' adding that 'to say it’s not a big deal, that just shows you don’t understand what a lot of these issues are right now.'
DeSantis characterized woke as a “form of Cultural Marxism,” and “basically a war on the truth,” adding “it’s about putting merit and achievement behind identity politics.”
“As that has infected institutions, and it has corrupted institutions. So, you’ve got to be willing to fight the woke, we’ve done that in Florida, and we proudly consider ourselves the state where woke goes to die,” DeSantis urged.
DeSantis on Trump’s recent comment that he doesn’t like the term “woke” —— Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) June 3, 2023
“Woke is an existential threat to our society … To say it’s not a big deal, that just shows you don’t understand what a lot of these issues are right now.” (Answering a @PhilipWegmann question) pic.twitter.com/kr1Jj8rgqj
Speaking on Friday at a Q&A in Iowa, Trump said that "We have school systems that don’t even want to talk to the parents about their children. You talk about changing gender and things where the child can make a choice and the child can be unbelievably young — the country has gone sick. It’s gone sick. And I don’t like the term ‘woke,’ because I hear the term 'woke, woke, woke,' … it’s like just a term they use, and half the people can’t define what it is."
He continued, “you look at these things like women getting competing with men that were men and are men. And out there swimming and setting records. Do you see the records being broken?”
Trump added:
It is so crazy. And that is all woke. I guess they define that as woke. But that’s all woke. We have to bring common sense back to the country. People say, 'You are conservative.'
Yeah, I am conservative, but more importantly, I’m a person with common sense.
Trump: “I don’t like the term woke because I hear ‘woke, woke, woke’ — it's just a term they use; half the people can't define it, they don't know what it is." pic.twitter.com/k2jrdb32hi— Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) June 3, 2023
Trump's stance on this matter has experienced some inconsistency, possibly influenced by DeSantis making it a key element of his campaign. In 2020, before the election, Trump displayed enthusiasm in providing his own definition of the term 'woke.'
