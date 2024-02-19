Ronald Reagan's daughter: presidential hopefuls should undergo cognitive tests
'[Biden] is in his eighties, former President Trump, the frontrunner, is in his late seventies,' NBC host Kristen Welker said. 'Do you think there should be cognitive tests for people running for the highest office in the land?'
Patti Davis, daughter of the late President Ronald Reagan, expressed in a recent interview her belief that it's important for presidents to undergo cognitive assessments.
Davis' comments, shared during an interview broadcasted on NBC News' “Meet The Press” on Sunday, follow Special Counsel Robert Hur's report regarding President Joe Biden's management of classified information, which noted that although Biden “willfully retained and disclosed classified materials,” no charges can be brought against him due he exhibiting indications of significant cognitive problems.
“[Biden] is in his eighties, former President Trump, the frontrunner, is in his late seventies,” host Kristen Welker said. “Do you think there should be cognitive tests for people running for the highest office in the land?”
“Probably. Yeah,” Davis responded. “I mean, in just what we know about what age can do. It doesn’t always do that, but it would probably be a good idea. Yeah, no, my father was 77 when he left office after two terms. It seems so young now, doesn’t it?”
WATCH:
WATCH: When Ronald Reagan was elected at 69, he was the oldest person ever to be elected president.— Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) February 18, 2024
Now his daughter, Patti Davis, says cognitive tests would be a “good idea.”
Davis: “My father was 77 when he left office after two terms. It seems so young now, doesn't it?” pic.twitter.com/wZO5KqO3Jd
During another segment of the interview, Davis was questioned about her perspective on what her father might comment on regarding the present state of politics in the United States.
“I think he’d be appalled,” Davis replied. “He didn’t understand lack of civility. He didn’t understand attacking another person. I mean, he could be, you know, pretty pointed in what he would say about someone else. But he didn’t understand cruelty. And that’s what we’re dealing with now. And I think he wouldn’t understand that. I think he would be really scared for our democracy. I don’t know who — I think he would address people more than any candidates. I think he would address the American people at what has divided us. And, I mean, in my own opinion and, I don’t know, I think this probably is how he would think, is our divisions really started because we’re all so scared.”
She said that she believes her father would want people to “look at one another as human beings.”
- By Ezra Levant
Stop the Coverup!
Rebel News has filed an emergency lawsuit at the Federal Court of Canada, against David Lametti, Trudeau’s disgraced former Justice Minister. He broke the law by illegally imposing martial law on us. And now he’s breaking the law by deleting government records to cover his tracks.Take Action
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.