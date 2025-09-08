Roundtable reacts: Poilievre slams Carney over mass immigration

Pierre Poilievre says the Liberals, under Mark Carney's leadership, have continued the mass immigration that began during Justin Trudeau's tenure.

“He's bringing in a record number of temporary foreign workers to take the jobs of Canadians,” Poilievre said at a press conference last week. After the Conservative leader called for an end to the Temporary Foreign Worker Program, in response, Carney said businesses want the program to remain.

On Friday's Rebel Roundtable, host David Menzies and panellists Marc Patrone, Sue-Ann Levy and Joe Anidjar weighed in on the Conservatives new push to end the program.

“I think the translation is this: if it's good for Brookfield Asset Management, it's good for Canada,” David Menzies said, highlighting the prime minister's former role as chairman of the investment firm.

“Mark Carney has millions of dollars of stock options in Brookfield,” added Marc Patrone, host of The Marc Patrone Show on Sauga 960. “He stands to benefit from what's good for Brookfield, and so they love cheap labour and they don't seem to care that it has an impact on other folks who can't get jobs.”

With Brookfield seemingly benefitting from Carney's few moves since becoming prime minister, Juno News senior journalist Sue-Ann Levy said she “knew he'd be a disaster,” adding she “cannot believe he was voted in,” citing his shortcomings on negotiating a trade deal with the United States and his “clear antisemitism.”

'Canada First' organizer Joe Anidjar said he's anticipating an upcoming September 13 anti-mass immigration rally to be his group's biggest yet.

“This topic is resonating with Canadians now,” he said. “They see that immigration is a direct correlation to almost every issue in Canada at this point of time — whether it be housing, whether it be a strain on our health-care systems ... and people, they've had enough.”