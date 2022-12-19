Roxham Road set Canadian taxpayers back 201 million dollars since 2021
The costs of the illegal border crossing, which accounts for up to 90% of migrant crossings into Canada, do not take into account the salaries of RCMP staff that work at the location and another 38 immigration staffers.
According to an order paper question posed by Conservative MP Rachel Dancho, asylum claims sky-rocketed after the border re-opened to illegal crossers. At the same time, unvaccinated Canadians were still domestically locked down and banned from airline and train travel. 4000 migrants claimed asylum in 2021. 23,000 claimed asylum by August 2022.
Immigration Canada spent $61 million in 2021 and another $93 million in 2022.
Alexa Lavoie returns to Roxham Road, the infamous illegal point of entry into Canada on Quebec's border with the United States.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 14, 2022
FULL REPORT from @TheVoiceAlexa Lavoie: https://t.co/PmFDx5ALjl pic.twitter.com/9og9M72Dlo
RCMP data divulged $7.6 million in costs to maintain a presence at the border, "which does not include regular salary and indirect costs."
Canada Border Services Agency listed $23 million in costs in 2021 and another $26 million in 2022, and another $1000 to dispose of seized merchandise.
You can build a really nice fence for $201 million.
Give the gift of Rebel News merch!
Just in time for Christmas — buy two unisex shirts, get one FREE using code CHRISTMAS at checkout!buy now
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.