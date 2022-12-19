Roxham Road set Canadian taxpayers back 201 million dollars since 2021

According to an order paper question posed by Conservative MP Rachel Dancho, asylum claims sky-rocketed after the border re-opened to illegal crossers. At the same time, unvaccinated Canadians were still domestically locked down and banned from airline and train travel. 4000 migrants claimed asylum in 2021. 23,000 claimed asylum by August 2022.

Immigration Canada spent $61 million in 2021 and another $93 million in 2022.

Alexa Lavoie returns to Roxham Road, the infamous illegal point of entry into Canada on Quebec's border with the United States.



RCMP data divulged $7.6 million in costs to maintain a presence at the border, "which does not include regular salary and indirect costs."

Canada Border Services Agency listed $23 million in costs in 2021 and another $26 million in 2022, and another $1000 to dispose of seized merchandise.

You can build a really nice fence for $201 million.