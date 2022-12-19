Roxham Road set Canadian taxpayers back 201 million dollars since 2021

The costs of the illegal border crossing, which accounts for up to 90% of migrant crossings into Canada, do not take into account the salaries of RCMP staff that work at the location and another 38 immigration staffers.

According to an order paper question posed by Conservative MP Rachel Dancho, asylum claims sky-rocketed after the border re-opened to illegal crossers. At the same time, unvaccinated Canadians were still domestically locked down and banned from airline and train travel. 4000 migrants claimed asylum in 2021. 23,000 claimed asylum by August 2022.

Immigration Canada spent $61 million in 2021 and another $93 million in 2022.

RCMP data divulged $7.6 million in costs to maintain a presence at the border, "which does not include regular salary and indirect costs."

Canada Border Services Agency listed $23 million in costs in 2021 and another $26 million in 2022, and another $1000 to dispose of seized merchandise.

You can build a really nice fence for $201 million.

