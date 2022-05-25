'Ruler of the capitalists': Indian oil minister describes WEF chairman Klaus Schwab

E-transfer (Canada):

Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini bumped into the Indian oil minister, Hardeep Singh Puri, on the streets of Davos, Switzerland, questioning why the high-ranking politician was at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting.

Puri told Yemini that he was a long-time associate of WEF chairman Klaus Schwab, and that he came to Davos because “it's a great place to meet people, to tell them about what's happening in India, to transact business and do a host of other things.”

“I've been associated with the organization since it was called the European Management Forum,” Puri said. “So, I told Mr. Klaus Schwab then, if you have to rule the capitalists of the world, go beyond the European ones, go and get the Americans also and get the others. I'm very happy that they're doing well,” adding that he's been interacting with Schwab since the 1980s.

The WEF is a strong supporter of achieving net-zero emissions, working alongside other global organizations like the United Nations in an effort to achieve Sustainable Development Goals.

Rebel News has recently released the first episode in a docuseries examining the World Economic Forum and its plans for society. To see that episode, and to support our 100% viewer-funded journalism, visit ExposeTheReset.com.