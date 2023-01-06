Rumble launches new website

The free speech video platform has seen exponential growth, particularly from American conservatives who migrated to the alternative after they had videos censored or even entire channels removed by YouTube for wrong-think.

Rumble's launch of the new IU went off without any real complications.

The new redesign encompasses features YouTube recently removed, like a like-dislike ratio bar.

According to Rumble's Friday morning press release:

The new improvements allow users to navigate the Rumble website more easily. By starting with larger high-definition thumbnails, users can easily identify the videos they want to watch. Each video will also show useful statistics such as total views, number of comments, as well as likes and dislikes. The site's search function will also now include both Channels and Videos within a single search, removing the need to search multiple times.

Rumble had 78 million users per month as of August 2022. By November, that number had reached 80 million.

Chris Pavlovski, the Canadian CEO of the most significant competitor to YouTube, has called Big Tech censorship from the traditional platforms "something really nefarious" in an interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson.

"You can call it whatever you want; censorship, shadow-banning, delisting you in search. The fact that an elected official could get significantly more subscribers on a platform that no one's ever heard of in two months, and he can't get more than 12,000 in four years on Youtube? That's a problem."

