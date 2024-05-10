Rumble LIVE: Defending your human right to freedom of expression
Watch the live feed of Rumble Live in Toronto, a special event presented by Rebel News and Rumble focusing on the fight to protect free speech in today's increasingly censored world.
About Rumble Live
On Friday, May 10, Rebel News and Rumble are hosting Donald Trump Jr. in Toronto to join other powerful voices to send a message to Justin Trudeau: the world is watching, and Canadian censorship has gone too far!
But that's not all.
We've partnered with Rumble, the free speech video platform, to hold a live broadcast with some of the biggest names in independent media:
- Rebel News with Ezra Levant, David Menzies, and Sheila Gunn Reid
- The Viva and Barnes Show with Viva Frei
- System Update with Glenn Greenwald
- The Kimberly Guilfoyle Show with Kimberly Guilfoyle
- The Triggered Podcast with Donald Trump Jr
- And the event will conclude with a special Freedom-Focused Panel Discussion featuring Rumble CEO, Chris Pavlovski and all the creators, moderated by Ezra Levant
We're going to hold a live taping of some of the biggest shows on Rumble, right here in Canada, all with freedom of speech as the theme.
And we want you to join us in the audience!
This event is offered in partnership between Rebel News and Rumble.
Rebel News LIVE!
Rebel News Live is coming to Toronto on May 11.
