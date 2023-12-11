Rumble taken offline due to 'unprecedented' cyberattack: CEO

Gary L Hider - stock.adobe.com

Video hosting service Rumble is currently offline, with the company's CEO claiming it's the result of a cyberattack.

Around 11 a.m., the account for Rumble posted on X, formerly Twitter, that the service was experiencing disruptions. “Our engineers are looking into it. We will provide an update shortly,” the company said.

Half an hour later, Rumble provided an update saying services were being restored.

Services are coming back up. — Rumble - 🏴‍☠️ $RUM (@rumblevideo) December 11, 2023

However, the platform was still down in the Rebel News Toronto office as of 4 p.m., with CEO Chris Pavlovski weighing in on the issues in response to popular streamer Viva Frei.

“I can confirm that this attack has been unprecedented and has been happening since this weekend,” Pavlovski said. “I also suspect it is political, coming from activists and/or organizations who want to censor our creators, and related to J6 videos being posted on Rumble.”

I can confirm that this attack has been unprecedented and has been happening since this weekend.



I also suspect it is political, coming from activists and/or organizations who want to censor our creators, and related to J6 videos being posted on Rumble. https://t.co/tGomVXxEzN — Chris Pavlovski (@chrispavlovski) December 11, 2023

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson announced the release of footage from the Capitol last month. Rumble is a popular platform embraced by Republicans, conservatives, libertarians and other free-minded content creators. It hosted Steven Crowder's discussion with Alex Jones following the latter's return to X after a poll held by Elon Musk.