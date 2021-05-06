Russia files fines against Facebook, Google alleging failure to remove “banned content”
Russia is filing protocols against tech giants Facebook and Google for what the country’s communications regulator, Roskomnadzor, has said is a failure by the social media networks to remove banned content.
According to Kyiv Post, citing Radio Free Europe, Russia’s TASS news agency quoted a court source stating that five protocols against both Facebook and Google were received by the court, with fines potentially amounting to 200 million rubles ($267,000 US) each.
Twitter has already received protocols for similar violations, which may see the company fined as much as $320,000, the source added.
Russian critics of the Kremlin routinely use social media to bypass state control of media and reach tens of millions of Russian citizens with anti-government messaging.
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who was imprisoned in January, used social networks to organize some of the largest government protests since 2011-12.
Russian authorities have threatened to ban social media altogether, but have recently stepped back from such threats, although Russian regulators have throttled user connections to social media platforms.
A date has yet to be set for the hearing, TASS stated. Roskomnadzor, Twitter and the court did not respond to requests for comment.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.