Pixabay

Hacktivist groups KillNet, Anonymous Sudan, and REvil have sent shockwaves across the cyberworld with a video declaring their intention to disable the entire European banking system. Reports suggest that KillNet's leader has already initiated the preparations and a cyber onslaught is imminent.

Cyberknow, a cyber threat tracking platform, has echoed the possibility of such attacks, highlighting the formidable alliance of the three hacker groups for this campaign. Their speculated first move could be to freeze the SWIFT payment system, a critical backbone for global money transfers.

In a video showcasing the three groups, they presented warnings and elaborated on their motivations for initiating such a high-stakes attack.

KillNet cautioned, “This is not a DDoS attack, the games are over. We call on all active groups to engage in destructive activity against the European banking system. No money, no weapons, no Kiev regime. This is the formula for the death of Nazism and it will work.”

Pro-Russian hacktivist group KillNet, Anonymous Sudan, and REvil announced their plans to take down the entire European banking system within the next 48 hours.



"This is not a DDoS attack, the games are over. No money, no weapons, no Kiev regime -- this is the formula for the… pic.twitter.com/to5RhxDif6 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 14, 2023

They further noted the unprecedented magnitude of the looming problems.

Meanwhile, Anonymous Sudan escalated the rhetoric, branding the projected attack as the "most potent in recent global history," and cautioned that the severity of this strike will be unparalleled.

“When we strike, it will be too late to make amends.”

On June 15, CNN reported an expansive global cyberattack on U.S. government agencies, though it remains unconfirmed whether Russia-based hacking groups were behind this assault.

The current situation remains clouded with uncertainty. Whether these ominous threats are merely bluffs, pranks, or harbingers of a significant upcoming attack is unclear. However, if the hacker triad's plan materializes, the scenario could morph into a real-life equivalent of the television series, "Mr. Robot."